Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya channels her inner Karisma Kapoor as she dances to Maiya Yashoda on Janmashtami

Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya flaunted her amazing dancing skills as she grooved to the song Maiya Yashoda from Hum Saath Saath Hai on the auspicious occasion on Janmashtami. Take a look at the BTS video here.

Shraddha Arya is one of the most-loved actresses in the Indian Television industry. With her amazing acting chops and performance as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha has been entertaining fans. However, apart from being a talented actress, Shraddha is a fabulous dancer. When it comes to dancing, there's hardly anyone who can beat Shraddha in the art. The diva loves dancing, and her passion for the art is evident Each time she puts on her dancing shoes, people watching her are bound to go 'waah.'

Yesterday (August 11, 2020), as everyone Janmashtami, Shraddha marked in the birth of Lord Krishna as she danced for her 'Kahna.' The beautiful actress channeled her inner Karisma Kapoor as she grooved to a popular song 'Maiya Yashoda' from the movie Hum Saath Saath Hai. Shraddha looked beautiful in a red-golden shimmery lehenga as she matched her steps, and gave total Karisma Kapoor vibes. From her thumkas to her expressions to her lip-syncing, everything was on point. Sharing this awe-inspiring BTS video, Shraddha wished her beloved 'Kahna' a 'Happy Birthday.'

She dedicated her dance to Lord Krishna as she celebrated the pious day. Within moments, her video caught the attention of fans and they showered her with love and compliments. Not only fans but many of her friends from the industry were also left mightly impressed with Shraddha's beautiful dance on Gokulashatmi. Kumkum Bhagya's Supriya Shukla and Deepika Singh called it beautiful, while Sara Khan tagged her pretty. Vikaas Kalantri, Aparna Dixit, and Benafsha Sonawalla also poured her with love.

Take a look at Shraddha's Janmashtami special dance:

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan. The show's intriguing storyline has kept viewers hooked to the screen, and they adore PreeRan's chemistry. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

