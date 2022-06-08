Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya cherishes best moments with Dheeraj Dhoopar amid reports of him quitting show

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and long-running daily soaps on TV screens. The show has a massive fan following and people are fans of the lead couple Karan and Preeta. The roles are played by Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Amidst the recent rumours of Dheeraj Dhoopar leaving the show, Shraddha Arya shared a montage of pictures on social media, giving proof of their impeccable chemistry.

In the post shared by the actress, she is seen giving some romantic and adorable poses with her on-screen love Dheeraj Dhoopar. They are seen lost in each other’s eyes and in another picture they are seen hugging each other happily. Both of them are seen dressed in black outfits and present on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha looked gorgeous in a black embellished saree and Dheeraj Dhoopar sported an all-black formal attire. Shraddha shared in the captions, “Forever & Beyond! #Preeran #Unfiltered, just like their Love story. #kundaliBhagya #TKL #PKL.”

See the post here-

Dheeraj Dhoopar also commented on the post, as he wrote, “Only love .. forever & beyond #preeran.”

Several fans and friends of the duo dropped comments and hearts on the post. Mansi Srivastava commented, “such cuties”. A fan commented, “Love you both” and many fans commented that they will miss Dheeraj on the show.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to make his silver screen debut with a Punjabi film. The sources informed the portal that Dheeraj is not quitting Kundali Bhagya instead the actor will take a break and later will return to the show. Reportedly, Shakti's track in the show is going to be temporary and he will just add drama to the entire upcoming plot as the show with a leap of five years.

