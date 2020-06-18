Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya loses her cool as a female user wants her dead; Says 'Don't spread negativity'

Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, recently expressed her angst on social media as a user hoped for her death. The actress urged people to not spread negativity just because they can. Here's what happened.

Trolling has become a menace, and there's no doubt about this fact. Celebrities are often under the radar of troll armies, who leave no stone unturned to belittle them. However, most of the actors turn a blind eye of such computer bots aka trolls, who have an agenda to spread hatred everywhere. However, Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, recently decided to bring such trolls in the public eye and give them a befitting reply. Yes, the actress recently lost her cool and lashed out a female social media user, who wished her death.

It so happened that recently Shraddha Arya posted a screenshot of one of her messages that she received on her Instagram handle, where a female user wrote, 'I hope you die.' Yes, along with many other negative things the user had hoped for Shraddha's death. Usually, Shraddha and many others choose to ignore such trolls, but this time things went so ugly that Shraddha did not want to let it go and chose to share her angst on such trolls.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai urges people to 'speak up and never give up' despite all struggles in life; Take a look

Venting out her anger, Shraddha in bold red letters said that just because many trolls think that they will never be exposed and no one will catch them, they tend to slip out with insensitive and negative comments towards actors. She revealed that this is only one such instance, there are many others like it. She asserted that Instagram should block such people and take down their profiles who spread hate and negativity around.

The beautiful actress further said that the best way to handle such trolls is to ignore them, but there may be people who just cannot do it. On a concluding note, she advised and urged people to not spread negativity just because they can.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Arhaan Khan is in depression & consulting psychiatrist for medication, reveals his spokesperson

Shraddha's message was applauded by many, and her fans came out in support of her. They hailed her for speaking up against trolls and teaching them a lesson. The actress thanked her fans for supporting her and showering so much love on her.

Take a look at Shraddha's posts here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×