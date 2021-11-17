Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya marries Rahul Sharma; See FIRST pics & videos of the gorgeous newlyweds

Famous television actress Shraddha Arya is on cloud nine as she married the love of her life in the presence of close friends and family. The Kundali Bhagya actress has tied the knot with the love of her life and naval-based officer, Rahul Sharma. The first photos from the wedding are in and well, the gorgeous actress steals the show with her complete red avatar. Shraddha is seen having a gala time at her wedding and as she joined her husband-to-be on stage, it was a sight to behold.

Photos from Kundali Bhagya star's wedding are now doing rounds on social media among the various fan clubs of Shraddha. She made her bridal entry on Din Shagna Da Chadeya with all her close ones by her side. Her beau Rahul then lifted her in his arms as she walked towards him to tie the knot for an eternity. The videos from their varmala ceremony also showcase the fun that Shraddha and her husband had together on stage amid friends and family.

The wedding pictures and videos are here:

Over the past few days, photos from her haldi and mehndi ceremony have been taking over the internet. Shraddha was seen having the best time of her life at the pre-wedding functions. She is dancing and enjoying the time with her family and friends. It is quite evident from her wedding pictures as her face is gleaming with joy.

Shraddha was seen in a beautiful purple and yellow lehenga in her Mehendi ceremony. She had paired the look with a beautiful Kundan work traditional jewellery. She was joined by her friends from her show Kundali Bhagya as well from industry including Anjun Fakih, Shashank Vyas, Supriya Shukla, and Ruhi Chaturvedi. Her friends were elated for Shraddha and were also dancing with her at the ceremony. Shraddha's gorgeous picture of her engagement ring along with the spectacular mehndi took the internet by storm. Her pictures from the Haldi ceremony have also been doing rounds on the internet. Now, as the actress begins her marital life, fans of Shraddha are sending her love on social media.

Here's wishing Shraddha Arya a blissful union!

Also Read|Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya stuns in yellow ensemble as bride to be gears up for her haldi ceremony; PICS