Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya pens a quirky birthday wish for Dheeraj Dhoopar; Vinny calls them 'goofy twins'

Shraddha Arya showered birthday love on her Kundali Bhagya co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar with a quirky post. The actor's wife Vinny Arora's comment stole the show.

Kundali Bhagya co-stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are one of the most loved duos on Indian Television. The two play Preeta and Karan in Ekta Kapoor's drama and have wowed fans with their onscreen chemistry. Fans adore their reel-life romance and ship them as 'PreeRan.' Dheeraj and Shraddha also share a friendly camaraderie off-screen and are often seeing goofing around on sets.

The duo's fans got a glimpse of their real-life equation yesterday, December 20, as Shraddha showered birthday love on Dheeraj. Yes, Dheeraj celebrated his birthday yesterday. On this special occasion, Shraddha penned a quirky birthday note for her co-star and good friend, Dheeraj. Shraddha shared a goofy selfie with Dheeraj from the sets of Kundali Bhagya, wherein they're making faces, and poured love on him. She began her note calling them the 'couple of Indian Television,' and wished that he achieved all that he desires in life.

'Quite the couple on Indian Television, aren’t we? Happy Birthday, DD!! I wish you all that you truly desire, which basically is - longer hair, gained share, sexier style, a bigger smile, and higher Price!!! Amen! Lol! Have a good one!,' wrote Shraddha. Dheeraj and Shraddha looked super cute in the picture, and PreeRan fans were left awestruck with their loving equation.

Dheeraj was touched by Shraddha's quirky birthday wish and commented, 'Haha. You pretty much said everything out loud. Thank you, my girl.' However, it was the actor's wife Vinny Arora's comment on Shraddha's post that caught attention. Vinny called the Dheeraj and Shraddha 'twins,' leaving PreeRan fans in a fix. 'Haha goofster twins, wrote Vinny.

Take a look at Shraddha's birthday post for Dheeraj here:

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya has been fairing extremely well, with the second position on the TRP charts. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Shraddha and Dheeraj's off-screen bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

