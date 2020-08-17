Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya rings in her birthday with rains and enjoys the weather; See pics

  1. Home
Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya aka Preeta is celebrating her 'Happy wala Birthday' today. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of it. Here's how she kick-started her special day.
Shraddha Arya is beaming with happiness today, and she has all the reasons to do so. It is the young diva's birthday today (August 17, 2020). Yes, it is Shraddha's 'Happy wala birthday' today, and just like many others, the actress is super excited to spend this special day. Just a few moments ago, the birthday girl Shraddha, took to her social media handle to share glimpses of how she kick-started her birthday celebrations, and it will leave you awestruck. 

The diva brought in her birthday with a spell of rains and enjoyed the beautiful weather to the fullest. Shraddha shared 'happy pictures' of herself enjoying the raindrops, and posed for some awe-inspiring clicks. In the photos, the gorgeous actress is seen wearing a simple back short dress, with an umbrella in her hand. While Shraddha looks pretty as always, the scenic beauty around her cannot be missed. With open tresses, making the most of the rain showers, flashing her beaming smile, Shraddha looks like a college girl and these pictures prove that she is a child at heart. 

The diva captioned the same as' And this is how I begin my (Birth) day! Thank you 'The Rains' For Coming. Happy Birthday, Silly(me)!' Well, we must say, for anyone who is born during the monsoon season, this is the perfect start to their special day. Within moments, fans started bombarding her comment section with love, blessings and good wishes. 

Take a look at Shraddha's pictures here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And This Is How I Begin My (Birth)DAY !!!! Thank You 'The Rains' For Coming :) Happy Birthday, Silly(me)!!!!

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

Meanwhile, Shraddha is making heads turn as Preeta Arora in Zee TV's most-loved show Kundali Bhagya opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan. Fans love Preeta and Karan's chemistry on the show and lovingly call them 'PreeRan.' 

Here's wishing the gorgeous Shraddha Arya a very Happy Birthday!

