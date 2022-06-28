Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shares PHOTOS of her 'happy time' by the pool

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya loves to spend her weekends in style. Last weekend was an amazing one for her as she spent most of her time by the pool. The actress wore a purple off-shoulder top with denim shorts and tied her hair in a ponytail. She was seen relaxing on a poolside lounger and absorbing the sun as she got herself clicked. Usually seen in traditional ethnic wear, Shraddha is seldom seen in casual western outfits.

On Tuesday, Shraddha Arya brightened up the feeds of her fans by posting these poolside photos of herself. She captioned them, "Last weekend… #ByThePool #Happytime (sic)" Her fans were all praises for her "beauty" and "simplicity." A few days ago, the 34-year-old posted a video showing how Mumbaikars walk during monsoons, and it got everyone laughing very hard, as it felt relatable to the citizens of Mumbai. Shraddha had posted this video from the set of her show, Kundali Bhagya.

Talking about Shraddha Arya, she has been a part of the popular television show, Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Arora for the past five years. The actress received immense love and admiration for her role and acting skills. Not just her character but Shraddha's style has also been praised by fans. She has a strong social media presence and keeps posting interesting tidbits from her professional and personal life on social media.

Recent development in Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a spinoff of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's television soap, Kumkum Bhagya. Shraddha Arya's show keeps fluctuating on the TRP chart but it has maintained its stance among the top 10 shows. Recently, the show witnessed a major change as the main lead actor Dheeraj Dhoopar exited the show. Kundali Bhagya has taken a leap and Preeta's character has married Rishabh Luthra (Manit Joura), while Shakti Arora has made a new entry.

In the past, Shraddha has been a part of the shows including 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Tumhari Paakhi,' 'Dream Girl,' etc.

