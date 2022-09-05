Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shares struggles of being a 'Naval Wife'; Misses husband Rahul Nagal

Shraddha Arya is winning hearts with her performance as Preeta Luthra in the television show, Kundali Bhagya. The actress created an identity for herself through this daily soap and gives a glimpse of her beautiful life through social media. She has even joined Karan Johar's Dharma family and is excited about her role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Last year, Shraddha surprised everyone by announcing her marriage to Indian Naval Officer, Rahul Nagal.

Shraddha Arya often pulls her husband Rahul Nagal's leg by posting funny videos of them but this time, the Kundali Bhagya actress is missing her better half. Due to Rahul's nature of work, the newly-married couple barely gets time to spend with each other, and this time around, Shraddha is terribly missing him. She posted a video with a compilation of all their happy moments and captioned it, "Life of a Naval Wife! #MilitaryWife #NavalLife #ComeBack (sic)"

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal's love story

The duo met through a common friend in Mumbai, and after they distanced themselves from each other, they realised their feelings for each other. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

Shraddha's Ganeshotsav celebrations

Shraddha Arya is extremely active on her social media and gives a glimpse of her witty side through it. Currently, she has been busy celebrating Ganeshotsav and Onam with her girl gang and also shared photos and videos from the celebration. Shraddha donned ethnic outfits for the festival, and as usual, she looked gorgeous in yellow lehenga.

Shraddha confirms she isn't doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

There were reports that Shraddha Arya was approached to do the celebrity dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, after seeing that the fans were upset, she released a statement to explain why she couldn't take up the show. Shraddha wrote, "I know you're all sad (my fans & followers). But, it's true .. I'm NOT part of Jhalak 10. I know you wish for my best but please know, right now after giving 24 days to Kundali and meager 6 days to myself & my married life .. I'm not left with anytime to spend elsewhere. I could make my life really difficult and juggle two shows but then I wouldn't be able to give any of the two my best. Also, If I do Jhalak then I got to win Jhalak ;) Hope you all will understand!"

