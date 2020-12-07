Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya wins big at Zee Rishtey Awards; Sriti Jha, Neha Kakkar and others shower love

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya aka Preeta took to her social media handle to share her happiness on receiving several accolades at the Zee Rishtey Awards (2020. Sriti Jha, Neha Kakkar, and others showered their love on her. Read on.

Shraddha Arya aka our beloved Preeta from Kundali Bhagya is dancing in merriment. Why do you ask? Well, the beautiful and talented actress was recently honoured with not one or two but several awards. Yes, Shraddha received several accolades at the Zee Rishtey Awards (2020), and she is beaming in happiness. Shraddha took to her social media handle to share the 'happy news' and express her gratitude towards everyone who has been supporting her constantly in her journey.

The actress revealed the immense love that she and her show Kundali Bhagya has received. She shared that she was awarded as the favorite Character (for Zee TV and Zee 5) and also the favorite daughter-in-law (aka Preeta). Not only this Kundali Bhagya was tagged as the favorite show, while Shraddha (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) aka PreeRan got the 'favourite jodi' award. Shraddha was naturally very happy to have received so many recognitions. She expressed, 'Only In my last post here I had asked everyone- "Do you love me?" and the same night I got my answer :). I just want to say that - The feeling is mutual!'

Within moments, her comment section was filled with numerous messages from her fans, who showered her with best wishes, messages, love, and blessings. Her friends from the industry also congratulated her with sweet messages. Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha aka Pragya was all hearts for Shraddha's post, while Neha Kakkar commented, 'Wow congratulations.' Ekta Kapoor, Swati Kapoor, and Supriya Shukla also sent good wishes.

Take a look at Shraddha's post here:

Meanwhile, Shraddha looked ethereal in a one-shoulder thigh-high slit gown. Kundali Bhagya is ranking second on the TRP list. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying PreeRan's chemistry on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

