Kush Shah aka Goli of TMKOC tests positive for COVID19 with 3 crew members, confirms producer Asit Kumarr Modi

Kush Shah who plays the character of Goli in comedy classic Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tested COVID positive. Meanwhile, producer Asit Kumarr Modi revealed the team's plans of shooting after the Janta curfew in Maharashtra.

Kush Shah who plays Dr. Hansraj Haathi’s son Goli in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for the show. According to the earlier guidelines that came from the Maharashtra government, all the cast and crew members that were present at the shooting supposed to be checked for COVID. On April 9, a little over 110 members including the cast and crew on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were checked for COVID through RT-PCR tests. Kush and 3 other members of the crew tested positive.

In a recent chat with Saas, Bahu aur Betiyaan, producer Asit Modi was asked about people testing positive in the crew and the further plans of resuming the shoot after Janta curfew. Asit said, “We have been taking precautions during the shoot. If anyone was a little sick, we would ask them not to come to the shoot. Kush Shah, who plays Goli on the show and some production people, are positive. There is no one positive in the main cast.” Asit further mentioned that people who diagnosed COVID positive are under home quarantine.

Asit further emphasized that the shooting will not be happening for the next 15 days though earlier people who were not diagnosed with Covid could go on shoots regularly. But after the Janta curfew, there will absolutely be no shoots for the time being. Asit also mentioned that, unlike a few other shows who have shifted their narrative to Goa for some time, they have not yet taken a decision on this and that he will sit with the team to figure out a further plan of action.

