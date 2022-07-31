Kusha Kapila is delighted to pose for pictures with Shehnaaz Gill; Thanks her for being 'warm'

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most-loved actors and has a league of her own. Her stint as a bubbly Punjabi girl in Bigg Boss 13 changed her career for the best. The Veham singer was told by the show host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan that she'll go way ahead in life. The actress is touching the skies and now is being called by some celebrated filmmakers to promote their projects. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill had a dun interaction with Masaba Gupta for her series as a part of the series' promotion.

Shehnaaz Gill also met social media influencer Kusha Kapila, who is an integral part of Masaba Masaba season 2. Kusha was delighted to meet her and couldn't contain her excitement. She posted the pictures with Shehnaaz Gill on her Instagram with a lovely caption that read, "just Nicole planning a collab of her client, @masabagupta and @shehnaazgill thanks for being so warm, Shehnaaz, and posing for these pictures. #masabamasabaseason2 #merikoifeelingsnahihai #tumharifeelingstumhari (sic)"

Check out the pictures here:

Shehnaaz Gill opened up about her marriage plans, favorite actors, and a lot more to Masaba Gupta. The fashion designer-actress asked Shehnaaz a few questions by fans. One of them was, "Will Shehnaaz Gill marry me?" The actress replied, "Agar fan puch rahe hain toh theek hai, bhejo biodata, mujhe jhelna bohot mushkil hai" (If fans are asking, then it's fine. Please send your biodata. It is very difficult to tolerate me). Shehnaaz Gill also added that she isn't a good listener and would want the guy to continually praise her. "Why ask to marry me, pakk jaoge yar" (You'll get bored)" said the 28-year-old.

Shehnaaz is confident that if the guy doesn't praise her 24/7, she will leave him. Her answers left Masaba in splits. Not just this, the actress also said that she is a huge fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Pankaj Tripathi too. Masaba asked Shehnaaz Gill if she had her own reality show, titled, 'Shehnaaz Shehnaaz' then who would she want to cast in it. She replied, "Salman Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rana Dagubatti, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui." She also added that she would like to cast Pankaj Tripathi and added, "I love the way he acts and he is so natural."

Masaba Gupta asked who would she like to cast as her sister, and Shehnaaz Gill replied immediately responded, "Kareena Kapoor Khan." Talking about Shehnaaz, she will be seen in Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan' and Rhea Kapoor's upcoming women-centric film.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill opens up on her marriage plans to Masaba Gupta: ‘The guy has to praise me 24 hours’

