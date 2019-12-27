Kushal Punjabi commits suicide; Actor found hanging at his residence

Kushal Punjabi Death: The reason behind the shocking death of TV actor Kushal Punjabi has finally been revealed. As per latest reports, the actor apparently has committed suicide. Read deets inside.

The Telly world woke upo to a sad morning as news of popular actor Kushal Punjabi started circulating all around. While initially, there was no information about how he passed away, latest reports by ANI has confirmed the reason behind Kushal's sudden demise. As per the report, Kushal has committed suicide. Yes, the 37-year-old actor committed suicide at his residence in Pali Hill. He was found hanging in his home and has also left a suicide note. The police has found the note, and have also registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Further investigation regarding the case is still on by the police, and new details are awaited.

As per sources, Kushal has written a detailed 1 and a half page suicide note in written. In the note, he has has conrtibuted 50 percent of his property to his mom, dad and sister, and the rest 50 percent to his 3-year-old son Kiaan. Interestingly, Kushal has not left anything for his wife, Audrey Dolhen. Kushal's untimely demise has left not only his fans in a state of shock, but even TV celebrities are taken back and cannot fathom that fact that the young actor is no more. Popular faces including Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey, Vikaas Kalantri, Rajesh Khattar and Delnaaz Irani among others have expressed their sadness. and Arjun Bijali (who worked with Kushal in Ishq Mein Marjawan) took to their social media handles to share an emotional note for their late 'brother'.

Mumbai: Television actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Pali Hill residence. Police has found a suicide note at his residence. Accidental Death Report (ADR) filed, further investigation underway — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

According to sources, Kushal's body has is now in the hospital and his last rites will take place today in the afternoon. Kushal is survived by his wife Audrey Dolhen and small son Kian. Kushal was an all-rounder and was a very happy-go-lucky person. A dancer, model, actor and a fitness enthusiast, Kushal proved his prowess in whatever he did. He started his journey on the small-screen with a series, 'A Mouthful Of Sky'. He has played important roles in popular movies such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kkusum Kaal, Lakshya, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Aasman Se Aage and Teri Meri Love Stories among others. We hope God gives his family and friends strength to go through this tough phase in their life. May his soul rest in peace. ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi's Ishq Mein Marjawan co star Arjun Bijlani shares a heartfelt note on former's sudden demise ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi Death: Karan Patel, Shweta Tiwari and Ravi Dubey in 'Shock' as they can't fathom the sad news

