Kushal Punjabi Death: Karan Patel, Shweta Tiwari and Ravi Dubey in 'Shock' as they can't fathom the sad news

Kushal Punjabi Death News: Karan Patel, Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey, Vikaas Kalantri, Rajesh Khattar and Delnaaz Irani among others, left in a state of shock. They cannot fathom the sudden demise of the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor.

The news of TV actor Kushal Punjabi's sudden death has left the whole Television industry in a state of shock and confusion. Kushal's close friend and TV actor recently broke the news of the former's demise by sharing a post on his social media handle. Karanvir wrote that he is still not able to fathom the news and is living in denial. Not only Karanvir, but other TV actors including are also left shocked to hear the sudden sad news. The cause of Kushal Punjabi's death is still known. However, speculations are riffe that Kushal Punjabi has apparently commited suicide. As per sources, Kushal's last rites will take place today, in the afternoon. His body is still in the hospital.

As soon as Karanvir confirmed the news of his dear friend and renowned actor Kushal Punjabi's death, not only his fans, but also actors from the Telly world were left completely surprised and upset. Comments started pouring in large numbers. Popular Television celebrities including , Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey, Vikaas Kalantri, Rajesh Khattar and Delnaaz Irani among others, also couldn't fathom the sad news. They commented on Karanvir's post and expressed their shock. While Shweta Tiwari and Karan Patel, were shocked and asked, "What, when and how did this happen?". Rajesh and Vikas were absolutely stunned and shocked.

Karan Patel also recently shared an emotion note for his 'brother' Kushal Punjabi. He wrote, "The happiest faces hide the Most saddened hearts”. He bid a final goodbye to him and said that his demise has sent chills down everyone's spine and he will be missed forever.

The 37-year-old reportedly passed away on December 27. He was a renowned Indian film and television actor and had given amazing performances during his career spanning two decades. He had also won the TV reality game show, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout. Kushal has left behind his wife and son. We're utterly saddened and shocked to see how the young soul left us so soon. May his soul rest in peace.

