Kushal Punjabi did not blame anyone for his action in his suicide note, says DCP Paramjit Dahiya

Kushal Punjabi committed suicide last night. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son, Kian. Read what the police has to say.

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi reportedly committed suicide last night. Police have retrieved a suicide note from his residence. The actor was reportedly going through some financial crisis and was also dealing with failed marriage triggering such action from him. He is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son, Kian. The actor was a jolly person, as told by his friends, hence, him taking this step has left everyone shocked.

Given that the police has found a suicide note at his residence, we called up the deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya who confirmed that Kushal has not blamed anyone for his action in the suicide note. Senior Police Office, Vijaylaxmi Hiremath reiterated, "Accidentally Death Report (ADR) is registered. Postmortem has been conducted. The doctor has confirmed it to be a suicidal case. There is no complaint from any relative. He has written clearly in the suicide note that no one is responsible for his action."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushal Punjabi. (@itsme_kushalpunjabi) on Dec 23, 2019 at 8:50pm PST

Meanwhile, his bff Chetan Hansraj shared, "His parents called me up late at night and said that Kushal isn't opening the door. We called the chabbi wala and when we opened the door and we found his body hung over the ceiling. We were all dead shocked and I still cannot believe that this has happened. We tried CPR but it was too late."

Kushal has been a part of Lakshya, Kaal and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. He did TV shows like CID, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Love Marriage, Kya Haal Mister Panchal, and Aasmaan Se Aage.

