Kushal Punjabi did not blame anyone for his action in his suicide note, says DCP Paramjit Dahiya
Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi reportedly committed suicide last night. Police have retrieved a suicide note from his residence. The actor was reportedly going through some financial crisis and was also dealing with failed marriage triggering such action from him. He is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son, Kian. The actor was a jolly person, as told by his friends, hence, him taking this step has left everyone shocked.
Meanwhile, his bff Chetan Hansraj shared, "His parents called me up late at night and said that Kushal isn't opening the door. We called the chabbi wala and when we opened the door and we found his body hung over the ceiling. We were all dead shocked and I still cannot believe that this has happened. We tried CPR but it was too late."
Kushal has been a part of Lakshya, Kaal and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. He did TV shows like CID, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Love Marriage, Kya Haal Mister Panchal, and Aasmaan Se Aage.
