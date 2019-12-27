Kushal Punjabi No More: Actor was depressed due to the financial crisis and failed marriage to Audrey Dolhen

Kushal Punjabi suicide: In shocking news, Kushal Punjabi, a TV actor passed away. As per ANI, the actor committed suicide and he was found hanging at his Mumbai home. Read on to know more.

In shocking news, Kushal Punjabi, a TV actor passed away. As per ANI, the actor committed suicide and he was found hanging at his Mumbai home. The police also found a suicide note. In the same, he wrote that he doesn't blame anybody. He added that he wants his property and other assets to be divided equally among his parents, sibling and son Kiaan. And there was no mention of his wife. And now, we have learned that one of the major reasons why he has commited suicide was financial constraints. Also, as per Spotboye's report, one of the reasons why he committed suicide was his failed marriage. For the unversed, he was married to Audrey Dolhen.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 in Goa and had a beach wedding. The report also stated they were separated and his wife has been living in Shanghai with their son, Kiaan. The long-distance marriage started off due to work reasons, however, they apparently grew apart and failed to reconcile. Apparent, the couple was even contemplating to file for divorce. Kushal was very unhappy that his love story failed and he was not having his son by his side as well.

Karanvir Bohra, was among the first ones to break the news on the internet. He expressed his grief and shock over his sudden demise. He wrote, "Your demise has shocked the hell out of me. I'm still in denial, Kushal Punjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one.... but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be remembered as a guy who lived a full life."

Check out Kushal's last IG post right below.

For the unversed, the actor was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan. He has featured in several TV shows and movies.

Credits :Pinkvilla and Spotboye

