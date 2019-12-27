Kushal Punjabi to Pratyusha Banerjee: THESE TV celebrities committed suicide and their deaths left us shocked

Kushal Punjabi Death: Here's a list of TV celebrities who committed suicide and died too young. Take a look.

We have often heard the saying, 'Death is inevitable.' Though we're powerless to God's actions, a death leaves everyone in shock, grief and deep pain. And the emotions flow more aggressively, if a young life has been take suddenly, especially if it is done by one's own choice. The untimely death of a young soul does not provide solace to the universal truth of 'Life and Death.' Instead, it leaves every one haunting and wondering why did it happen and what made the person take the decision.

The recent death of popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi has left many in such brought in the same feelings and reminded us of the past. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor is apparently said to have committed suicide at his residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai. Many think the glamour world is all about glitter and parties, but only those who have been working in the industry know its dark secrets. While some face problems in professional life, others fail to cope-up with personal life. But, all this leads to actors giving in into the demand and ending their life. They leave everyone shocked and wonder 'Why did it happen?'

Today, as Kushal Punjabi has left us all, and bid the world a goodbye, we take a look at the untimely deaths that have taken place in the glamorous tinsel town of television.

1) Kushal Punjabi

Renowned TV actor Kushal Punjabi has left the world. Yes, the 37-year-old actor is no more. The actor has reportedly committed suicide and was found hanging to the ceiling on his Pali Hill home, yesterday night, i.e. on 26th December. While the entire Telly town and fans are shocked by the incident, the most affected are Kushal's parents, wife and son. Apparently, the actor has also left a suicide note, in which he has mentioned that nobody is responsible for his death. However, some other reports also suggest he has divided his property among his parents, sister and son, leaving nothing for his wife.

While some say, he was depressed because of his failed marriage, others say that he was stressed due to financial crisis. However, the truth behind his death is yet to be known.

2) Pratyusha Banerjee

Death came too soon for beauty TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee. Yes, the actress who wowed everyone with her spectacular acting chops in Balika Vadhu committed suicide at a very young age. She was only 24-year-old when she was found hanging from the ceiling at her flat in Bangur Nagar in Kandivali on 1 April 2016. Her death left everyone shocked including her family, co-stars, friends and fans. The demise of the young Bengali beauty left the entire world mourning.

Though no suicide note was found besides Pratyusha's body, many blamed her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh for her big step. Her friends claimed that her tumultuous relationship was the reason behind her suicide. However, nothing could be proved against Rahul, but Pratyusha's death sends chills downs everyone's spine even today.

3) Nafisa Joseph VJ/actress Nafisa Joseph committed suicide July 29, 2004, weeks before her marriage. Her death news came as a complete shocker as she was to marry businessman Gautam Khanduja, in a few days. She hanged herself in her flat in Mumbai. She apparently suffered from depression, and following her unhappy lifestyle she opted to end her life. However, he family alleged that she took this big step because of her failed marriage. On the work front, Nafisa was doing well, but unfortunately, her career had always been a roller-coaster ride. 4) Kuljeet Randhawa 30-year-old actor-model Kuljeet Randhawa took her life when she was at the peek of her career. With multiple TV shows and also a big budget film in her kitty, Kuljeet committed suicide on February 8, 2006. Though, she was faring well in her profession, her personal life was taking a drastic toll. She left a suicide note for her boyfriend, Kuljeet wherein, she wrote that she is taking her life as she is not able to cope with life's pressures. 5) Viveka Babajee Vikeka Babajee was a well-known personality and was known for her looks and personality. The Mauritian model-turned-actor committed suicide on June 25, 2010. The 37-year-old was found was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Mumbai residence. Although, no suicide note was found, her last words in her diary created suspicion. She wrote, "you killed me, Gautam Vohra," who was her ex boyfriend. The death of many celebrities have become a mystery that still remain unsolved. However, all these makes us believe that depression and anxiety are not a coincidence in the glamorous world. While some remain strong to fight it back, others feel so stressed out and nervous that they turn to suicide as a last resort. ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan star Kushal Punjabi passes away; Karanvir Bohra shares an emotional note ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ishq Mein Marjawan co star Aalisha Panwar says ‘SHOCKED’ with Kushal Punjabi committing suicide ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi Death: From modelling to acting, a look at Ishq Mein Marjawan actor's life in pictures

