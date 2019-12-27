Kushal Punjabi's Ishq Mein Marjawan co star Arjun Bijlani shares a heartfelt note on former's sudden demise

Kushal Punjabi Death News: After the sudden demise of TV actor Kushal Punjabi, his shq Mein Marjawan co-star Arjun Bijlani has recently shared an emotional note remembering him.

Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last see as Danny in popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan, is no more. Yes, the 37-year-old actor has passed away and left the world forever. It is said, “Where there is life, death is inevitable." While one cannot turn down death, but a person's death surely leaves everyone in a state of shock, surprise and tears. This is the exact feeling that the Indian Television industry is experiencing right now, after a shocking piece of information started surfacing on social media.

This shocking news has left the entire Telly town stunned and wishes for the late actor have been pouring in since morning. Karanvir Bohra broke out the news of Kushal's untimely demise and within no time TV celebs like , Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey, Vikaas Kalantri, Rajesh Khattar and Delnaaz Irani among others expressed their sadness. Now, Kushal Punjabi's Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star , has taken to his Instagram handle to share an emotional note on the former's sudden demise.

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi commits suicide; Actor found hanging at his residence

Just like all others, Arjun could not digest this sad news and wished if the news were untrue. Remembering his shooting days with the late actor, Arjun shared a picture of with Kushal and Aalisha Panwar. He remembered the positive conversations that he had with Kushal and also said that he was a hard working man.

Though actual reasons behind Kushal's untimely and sudden death have not been known, but gossip mills are abuzz that the actor has apparently committed suicide. If rumours are to be believed his body was found hanging at his home. While Kushal's body is now in the hospital, his last rites will take place today afternoon.

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi Death: Karan Patel, Shweta Tiwari and Ravi Dubey in 'Shock' as they can't fathom the sad news

