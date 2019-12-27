Kushal Punjabi's photos with wife Audrey Dolhen and son Kian are unmissable; Check it out

Kushal Punjabi Death: Today as Kushal Punjabi takes his heavenly adobe, here is a look his pictures with his wife and son that will make you teary-eyed.

Kushal Punjabi, a name that will be heard, but a face that won't be seen around us now. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor is no more. Yes, Kushal has died an untimely death. Reportedly, he has committed suicide in his Mumbai apartment and left for heavenly abode. The 37-year-old actor was found hanging on the ceiling when his parents and best friend Chetan Bhagat broke open the door of his apartment, last night. Also, apparently the late actor has left a suicide note where he has stated that no one should be held responsible for his death.

While everyone is in a state of shock, multiple theories around his shocking demise have been surfacing. Some reports say that he was depressed due to financial crisis, others point fingers at his failed marriage with wife Audrey Dolhen. Yes, many news pieces suggest that things between Kushal and Audrey weren't going well and allegedly the couple wasn't living together. Speculations are also riffe that his wifey was living separately with their son in Shanghai.

Kushal and Audrey walked down the aisle in 2015, and had recently completed 4 years of marital bliss this month. The couple tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding on a beach in Goa. Though initially they have kept their secret wedding hidden from the world, the actor posted some beautiful pictures from his wedding on social media, and announced Audrey has his beautiful wedded wife. The duo has a 3-year-old son Kian, and Kushal was extremely close to him. Kushal's social media is filled with pictures with his son and it speaks volumes of their bond.

Today this sad day, here's a look at Kushal Punjabi's photos with his wife and son that will make you teary-eyed:

Kushal's last rites will take place today in the afternoon in Mumbai. Reportedly, in his suicide note, he has mentioned a division of his assests. The note stated that 50% of his property must be given to his parents and sister, the rest 50% will go to his son, Kian.

