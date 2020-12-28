Kushal Tandon celebrates happy coincidence as he meets newly married Gauahar Khan in flight; Calls it 'unreal'

Kushal Tandon shared the incident on his Instagram handle and wished Gauahar Khan congratulations on her wedding.

Newly-married Gauahar Khan has resumed her work just two days after her marriage. Her husband Zaid Darbar was spotted at the airport as he came to drop his wife. The actress looked beautiful in a pink coloured suit and was headed to Lucknow for a shoot. But in a sweet coincidence, Gauahar Khan met her friend on the flight. The actor, who was also headed to Lucknow, took to his Instagram and shared the experience through a video.

Kushal said, “Ok guys what are the chances? I am traveling to destination and met my sweet old friend who just got married and she is sitting next to me. By chance we met. I am not stalking her. She is looking so pretty. Meet Gauahar Khan. Shayad aapko mujhe aapko asliyat mein Mubarak baad deni thi.” He even wished her a happy married life and congratulated her on her wedding. Gauahar Khan was glad to meet her old friend.

It should be noted here that both Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan had participated in the Bigg Boss 7 and dated each other for some time. They even worked together in the music video ‘Zaroori Tha’.

Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar, son of Bollywood musician Ismail Darbar, on December 25 in Mumbai. The marriage was nothing less than a dreamy wedding and she looked absolutely stunning in her wedding outfit.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14 as senior along with and Sidharth Shukla.

Credits :Kushal Tandon Instagram

