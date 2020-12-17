Kushal Tandon on ex flame Gauahar Khan’s wedding: Happy for her, will love to attend the ceremony if invited

As Gauahar Khan is set to walk down the aisle next week, here’s what her ex-beau Kushal Tandon has to say about her wedding.

Gauahar Khan is all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the Bigg Boss 7 winner is set to tie the knot on December 25 with beau Zaid Darbar. The couple has been dating each other for a while and announced their relationship lately. While the telly world is gearing up for this grand wedding, Gauahar’s ex-beau has also sent best wishes to the soon to be bride for the new phase in her life.

During his recent interaction with Times of India, Kushal asserted that he is quite happy about Gauahar’s wedding. When quizzed if he will be attending the wedding, the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant stated that he would love to attend the wedding and will go if he is invited. “I am in touch with her and I am happy that she is getting married. God bless her. If she invites me to her wedding, I would love to go. But I think I will be shooting that time, so I am not sure if I will be able to attend the wedding or not,” he added.

For the uninitiated, Gauahar’s fiancé Zaid happens to be ace music composer Ismail Darbar’s son. Their wedding is expected to be a private affair in the presence of family and close friends given the COVID 19 pandemic. In fact, Gauahar’s sister Nigar had also landed in India early this month for the lady’s wedding.

Speaking about the work front, Gauahar was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 wherein she had participated as toofani seniors along with and Sidharth Shukla and won millions of hearts.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar do happy dance as their wedding is a week away; Hina Khan, Karanvir Bohra pour love

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×