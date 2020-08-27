Kushal Tandon FURIOUS after report of him dating Ankita Lokhande following Sushant Singh Rajput split surfaces

Beyhadh 2 fame Kushal Tandon called out news reports which stated that he was in a relationship with Ankita Lokhande after the actress broke-up with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016.

expressed his fury on his Twitter handle recently after media reports of him dating Ankita Lokhande in the past surfaced. Several reports stated that Kushal had an affair with Ankita after the actress's split with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016. The news articles stated that Ankita and Kushal were romantically involved after she broke up with Sushant. The actor lashed out at the reports and denied having been in a relationship with Ankita. Slamming the reports, Kushal called it a 'disgrace' to journalism.

The Beyhadh 2 actor expressed his 'shock' over the news and clarified his bond with late Sushant and Ankita. While he called Sushant his brother, he shared that he is a good friend of Ankita. Kushal wrote, 'This is a shame to journalism, like really, I was a friend of both, Sushanth was a brother and Ankita a friend. At this time, who so ever is trying to get my name in the blame game, please keep me out of it. Shocking how we live in a world of news.'

In another following tweet, Kushal shared his angst that the diamond Sushi (Sushant) must be laughing from heaven seeing all the chaos that is going on after his demise. He asked also people to let him rest in peace. 'And for the world please, let his soul rest in peace. It is a circus out here and the diamond must be laughing out loud from heaven. Sushi, take lite like you always did, you chill. It is only chaos down here you angel.'

Take a look at Kushal's tweets here:

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande slammed Rhea Chakraborty's claim of Sushant Singh Rajput feeling claustrophobic on a flight. Ankita shared a throwback video of Sushant flying a 'flight simulator' and took a dig at Rhea's claim.

