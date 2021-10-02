Kushal Tandon, Pooja Mishra to Zeeshan Khan: Contestants thrown out of Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss is also very popular for the controversies that happen in the house. The contestants are locked inside for three months and more than often, there are emotional breakdowns and fights. But sometimes, the situation gets out of control and Bigg Boss or host has to intervene for maintaining peace in the house. There are certain house rules that the contestants have to follow and not withstanding them leads to immediate elimination of the contestants. Here is a list of contestants that were ousted by Bigg Boss himself.

Pooja Mishra (Season 5): The actor is popular for coining the term ‘talk to my hand’ on Bigg Boss. However, her anger issues were quite popular among the contestants. In one instance, she pushed Sidharth Bharadwaj, leading to the makers throwing her out of the show.

(Season 7): Popular television star Kushal Tandon entered the house and soon fell in love with Gauahar Khan. Later in the show, co-contestant VJ Andy made a distasteful joke about Khan, leaving Kushal very angry. Showing his anger, he got into a physical fight with Andy. While Bigg Boss ousted the actor for his violent behaviour, he was soon brought back after Khan threatened to walk out of the show.

Ajaz Khan (Season 8): When season 8 was extended, it was rechristened Bigg Boss Halla Bol and few ex-Bigg Boss contestants were brought in to compete with the top five finalists. Challenger Ajaz Khan in just a couple of days of his entry got into an ugly fight with contestant Ali Quli Mirza, and thus had to vacate the house.

Madhurima Tuli (season 13)- She was asked to leave Bigg Boss 13 for repeatedly hitting Vishal Aditya Singh. The former lovers were at loggerheads from the start, and what started as a joke between them, soon turned ugly. Singh kept splashing water on Tuli, even after being warned by Bigg Boss, and the latter lost her calm and hit her ex-boyfriend Vishal. The two were confined to a cage as punishment and host Salman Khan later asked Tuli to leave the show for violating the rules.

Zeeshan Khan (Bigg Boss OTT)- The contestant get into an ugly fight in which Pratik Sehajpal, and due to physical violence, was ousted from the show.