Kushal Tandon quits social media; See last post

Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon had decided to take time off social media as he shared a post on his social media. He asked his fans to stay human and to spend time with their family. The sudden decision of the actor has come after the passing away of his good friend and actor Sidharth Shukla. Kushal's fans have expressed their feelings on his last post.

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 fame is among the most popular actors on social media and he often shares his pictures as well as stories for his fans. Kushal enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Hence, the news of him suddenly getting off the social network has shocked his fans. The actor has shared in the post that he is off the social grid and told people to be more humane socially as well as with family. It is not clearly stated if it’s a short break or a permanent decision taken by him.

Kushal shared a strong bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla, due to which he was heartbroken to hear the news about him. Kushal shared a clip on his social media in which he is seen along with Sidharth Shukla as they had fun time together. He shared his feeling in the caption, “And what we leave behind? Love, warmth, passion , conduct and deep compassion for each other. Why is it difficult to follow when we are alive? Life is unpredictable, love more , judge less , love and remember people more often when they are around you not when they are gone ....gone to soon my brother , see you on the other side , give my love to sushanth , see you on the other side , chill with angels happiness and more peace afterlife.”

