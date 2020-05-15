Kushal Tandon reveals he was offered Beyhadh 2 but he REJECTED it; Says 'Concept didn’t kick me like season 1'

Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon recently spilled the beans about being offered the second season of the show and why he decided not to take up the offer. Read details inside.

Beyhadh 2 starring , Shivin Narang, and Ashish Chowdhry was pulled off recently amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Yes, the channel (Sony TV) decided to put an abrupt end to the revenge drama leaving a heap of fans disheartened and disappointed. Though rumours were doing rounds that the show would go off-air soon, this sudden decision came as a shock to viewers who were yearning to see Maya's romance with Rudra and her plans to take revenge from MJ. However, that is not happening now, as the show will not return to TV screens.

We all know that this was the second season of Beyhadh. The first season had a different cast and an intriguing storyline. The original season Beyhadh aired in 2016 with Jennifer Winget, , and Aneri Vajani in the lead roles. But, season two saw a different cast with a twisted plotline. While Jenny reprised her role, Shivin and Ashish joined her to take the revenge thriller a too notch level higher. Both the seasons received an overwhelming response from the audience.

But, did you know Kushal aka Arjun Sharma from Beyhadh was offered Beyhadh 2 also? Yes, the actor recently spilled the beans about being offered Beyhadh 2, his decision to reject the show, and more in a conversation with Times of India. The handsome actor revealed that he was offered the second season too. However, he rejected the role and did not take it up. Revealing the reason behind turning down the offer Kushal mentioned that the project as the concept didn’t kick me as much as the first season did. Moreover, he was tied up with other projects at that time, so decided to let it go.

Kushal stated that even during Beyhadh 2, he used to get messages from fans that that are missing him on the show. He said that the first season of Beyhadh is now airing in Spain and America. When asked if he has watched Beyhadh 2, the actor said denied saying 'I haven't watched the second season yet.'

Well, what are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Kushal would have been better in Beyhadh 2 in place of Shivin Narang? Which pair do you like the most, Maya and Arjun or Maya and Rudra? Let us know in the comment section below.

