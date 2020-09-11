Kushal Tandon takes a witty jibe at Karanvir Bohra after he mistakes him for Kushal Punjabi: Don’t drink more

As Karanvir Bohra does a blunder mistaking Kushal Tandon for that late actor Kushal Punjabi, the Bigg Boss 7 corrected him with a witty tweet.

Karanvir Bohra has grabbed the eyeballs ever since he has announced an initiative to raise awareness about suicide on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day. He came forward to address the issue of mental health with his initiative and named it Kushal Mangal after the passing away of his good friend Kushal Punjabi who died by suicide in December last year. While the actor has been winning a lot of appreciation for his initiative, Karanvir ended up doing a major blunder while making the announcement of Kushal Mangal.

While sharing the news on micro-blogging site Twitter, Karanvir ended up tagging instead of Kushal Punjabi. Interestingly, Kushal was quick to respond to the tweet and corrected the Bigg Boss 12 contestant saying he is very much alive. He even took a witty jibe at Karanvir and asked him to not to drink more as he will soon be welcoming his third baby soon. Kushal tweeted, “main zinda hoon I am not dead. Don’t drink more u have a baby coming on ur way.”

Take a look at Kushal Tandon’s reaction to Karanvir Bohra’s blunder:

main zinda hoon I am not dead https://t.co/F4fM5K76PJ — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 10, 2020

Don’t drink more u have a baby comming on ur way https://t.co/F4fM5K76PJ — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 10, 2020

Karanvir certainly had a red face to Kushal’s reaction and was profuse in his apologies. He replied saying, “Sorry sorry bro, it was a typo. I love you too and you know that.”

For the uninitiated, Kushal Punjabi had died of suicide at the age 37 and even left behind a suicide note which read as “There is no one responsible for my suicide.” Karanvir was among the first one to condole Kushal’s demise and wrote, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was so genuine. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be remembered as a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya.”

