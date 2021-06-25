Kushal Tandon wishes to do a love story next and not ‘saas bahu drama’ on TV

Actor Kushal Tandon shares his views on the pandemic situation, work opportunities in OTT and TV. Read on to know more.

is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. The actor was highly appreciated for his chemistry with the actress in the series. Kushal shared his views on the present pandemic situation, his work life, and marriage prospects in an interview with ETimes TV. The actor shared he was in his home in Mumbai and his parents were in Lucknow during the lockdown situation. Talking about what he did during this time, he said, “This time too I was watching web shows, reading books and yes of course gymming.”

Kushal spoke about his concerns over the lack of preventive care and the expectation of the third wave of the COVID 19 pandemic. He said that the first wave was bad but the second one shook us all. He said, “But now I hear that the third wave is also expected. And unfortunately I see a lot of people without masks again. We seem to have not learnt the lesson again which is unfortunate. We all need to understand that everything is open now because we need to earn our bread and butter but nowhere has anyone said that COVID chala gaya hai. We all should remember that COVID is still here and we have lost so many lives.”

Talking about his work life, he was last seen in the TV show Beyhadh and after that, he took a break from TV. He said, “Talks are on for TV shows and web shows both. I never went away from TV. I am waiting for the right offer. I will only be doing a love story on TV. I will never be doing a saas bahu drama. Today OTT and TV are both offering good money to an actor, so why would I do a saas bahu show?”

The actor also talked about his relationship status and marriage prospects. He shared that we are a different generation now and marriage should not be the last resort. He shared, “I am not seeing someone apart from myself. Also, why is it necessary to get married? I can happily be a bachelor all my life with all the love of people around me. We are a different generation now. Shaadi kar ke bhi kiska fayda ho jaata hai? (laughs) I am not against marriage.”

“But I believe that one should get married only when you find the right person. I don’t want that people should have marriage as the last resort in their life. Ki koi achha mila nahi toh let’s get married. Marriage should come from love and not society,” he said and signed off.

Credits :Times of India

