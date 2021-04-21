Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti cast celebrates as the show completes 100 episodes; SEE PICS

Popular show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’s cast is on cloud nine as the drama has completed 100 episodes. The show has received positive response from the audience.

The Zee TV show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti is known for its unique storyline. It is about two adorable kids Rishi and Roli, played by Pratyaksh Panwar and Mannat Murgai, who have teamed up to rekindle the love between their parents and complete their happy family. They have vowed to fill the cracks that are between their parents Shubra and Kuldeep played by Neha Marda and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. The cast and crew of the show recently celebrated their first milestone as the show completed 100 episodes by cutting a cake.

Commenting on hitting the 100 episodes mark, Neha said, “I always had a very good and strong feeling about this show when I first read the script. The story was familiar yet unique in its own way and especially the making which is why the journey of bringing it to life has been very enriching and exciting. Marking 100 episodes is truly an amazing feeling and I am sure plenty of such milestones await us. I must also share that the show has taught me a lot about myself, my beliefs, my stands and independence in family life too and I have truly seen myself grow with each passing day.”

She further added, “I am so prepared and excited to be a mother now and I know I can do it well because I handle both Rishi and Roli onscreen and off screen. I would really like to thank my producer and director Arvind Babbal, he is a father figure and I highly respect, love and worship him from deep down my heart and I am also very possessive to get the same love back from him. I have never met somebody like him, I would thank my co-actors, the entire crew, Zee TV, and all our fans for making this possible. Kudos to all of us!”

Siddhaanth said, “I am absolutely delighted at this tremendous achievement and humbled by the response that is pouring in by the audience. Never did I imagine that a story of such a small family would touch so many hearts and connect with our viewers. The journey has been a smooth sail until now and I really look forward to exploring my character further and entertaining our viewer. I am grateful to them for having loved us and the show in a way that I could have never fathomed and would like to thank them for helping us take the show forward. I hope we continue to accrue the love of our fans!"

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’s Sapna Thakur shares experience of exploring her city post lockdown

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×