Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye actress Gracy Goswami listened to old radio station and jockeys for authenticity

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’s Amrit aka Gracy Goswami took help of old radio jockeys to get into the skin of her character.

The show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye has gained a lot of popularity ever since it has aired. The period drama is loved by the audience for its unique plot and beautiful narration of the story. The cast has portray their roles perfectly on the show. The show is period drama which is based on three love stories during the time of partition. The lead couple Amrit and Randheer are widely appreciated by the audience.

In the recent episode, it is shown that Amrit takes a stand for Vamsha, played by Anchal Sahu, as she opens up about their past in front of the family. Seeing her brave action, Randheer encourages her to bring Ranjhan to life and fulfill her dream.

Gracy Goswami has been working hard for the role, for which she has tuned into old radio station to understand how it worked. Revealing details of Ranjhan, Gracy Swami shared with Pinkvilla, “The story revolves around Ranjhan’s book which in reality, has been written by Amrit. The fans want their beloved writer to describe the story via narrating all the essence of it and for this, I am listening to several old radio station and jockeys’ and understanding their way of storytelling. Not only this, I am even forthcoming to meet them over a video call to get an in-depth detail about the same and replicate the nuances while essaying my character."

It will be interesting to see actress Gracy Goswami embrace this new role on the popular TV show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

