Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye cast visits Golden Temple; Gracy Goswami talks about lip smacking food in Amritsar

The new show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye will be aired on Sony TV from January 25. The cast was in Amritsar for the shooting of the serial.

The cast of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod ayae, an upcoming show on Sony Entertainment Television, has visited the Golden temple to take the blessings. The show which starts on January 25 features Gracy Goswami, Anchal and Pranali in the lead roles. The show has already grabbed attention from its trailer. Set in the backdrop of 1947, pre-partition India, Lahore, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye is the story of three women and their journey to conquer their dreams. The whole team was in Amritsar for shooting post which they all paid a visit to the Golden Temple.

Talking about the experience of shooting at Amritsar, the show’s protagonist, Gracy Goswami says, “I consider it as a privilege that all of us got to seek the blessings of God at the Golden Temple before the launch of our show, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. From the time we entered the Gurudwara there was some kind of peace we got. The cold temperatures as low as 8 degrees, came to us as a challenge while shooting. The makers wanted to shoot the Punjabi part at actual locations and it was the best decision ever.” She further mentioned, “The pindi choles and the laccha parathas with lots of butter was the best combination of all the lip-smacking food available in Amritsar. We got to experience the best of Punjab while shooting for Sony TV’s show, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.”

With Golden Temple on one hand and the wall of Jallianwala Baug on the other, the cast of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye had an amazing time shooting for the show in cold temperatures in Amritsar. The entire cast even went to the Golden Temple together to seek the blessings of Babaji for the launch of the show.

The show also stars Zaan and Shagun Pandey in the pivotal roles of Randheer and Uday. The show will be replacing Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

The trailer shows Gracy Goswami, Anchal and Pranali Rathod essaying the role of Amrit, Vashma and Radha. They are narrating their story, their dreams and also new found love.

Also Read: Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye trailer: Gracy Goswami, Pranali Rathod, Anchal stand the test of time across borders

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×