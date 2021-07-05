Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’s Gurdeep Punj ups the fashion game: Kaveri’s role has amplified my love for sarees

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’s Gurdeep Punj is seen playing the role of Kaveri in the show. She is essaying a negative role.

The show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye had recently seen a new entry. A well-known actress Gurdeep Punj is seen in the show as playing the role of Kaveri Pratap Singh. After her entrance, viewers have been witnessing a high voltage drama in the lives of Amrit aka Gracy Goswami and Randheer aka Zaan Khan. Kaveri is creating a lot of problems in their life. But apart from this, her character has also up the fashion game. She has been donning a lot of beautiful sarees which will inspire fashion lovers.

Speaking on the same, she said, "I feel sarees are not just a piece of clothing, they make for strong statements. I am happy to be able to wear so many styles of sarees as my character demands it. It takes me back to the era in which the show is set in and helps give a heavy base to my character. I love wearing sarees and Kaveri’s character has only amplified this love further." She is seen wearing classic sarees that not only make her look elegant but also bring in a fresh take to the golden era portrayed in the show.

Experimenting with hues of blues, reds and earthy palettes followed by a touch of sophisticated jewelry and high heels, the actress has been setting serious fashion goals for every saree lover! The actress is better known for roles as Hemani Singh in Best of Luck Nikki, Dr Juhi in Sanjivani, and Bani in Kasamh Se. Keep watching Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye on Sony Entertainment Television.

Credits :Pinkvilla

