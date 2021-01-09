Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye trailer: Gracy Goswami, Pranali Rathod, Anchal stand the test of time across borders

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye will be aired from January 25 on a popular television channel. The show features TV actors Gracy Goswami, Pranail Rathod and Anchal in lead roles.

The popular Indian TV channels are launching various interesting serials and reality shows nowadays. Now Sony Entertainment Television has announced that they are soon going to air a new daily soap titled Kyun Uthe Dil Chod Aaye. The serial is set in 1947, Lahore, pre-partition India. The story of the upcoming show will narrate the story of three young girls - Amrit, Vashma and Radha. The story brings forth their dreams, hope, aspirations and new found love, all this at the brink of Independence.

The three girls will set out to conquer love and will stand the test of time across borders, knowing that tomorrow will be different. Gracy Goswami, Anchal and Pranail Rathod are essaying the role of Amrit, Vashma and Radha. All of them will narrate the stories of their dreams and new found love. The show also includes Zaan and Shagun Pandey in pivotal roles of Randheer and Uday. The makers of the show have taken to their social media handle to drop the trailer. Take a look:

1947 mein sapne to the par kal kya hoga pata nahee tha. Kal waqt kya laaye yeh soche bina #KyunUttheDilChhodAaye Amrit, Vashma aur Radha ?

Dekhiye #KyunUttheDilChhodAaye 25 January se som-shukr raat 9 baje sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/xM5rgpDwRY — sonytv (@SonyTV) January 9, 2021

Elated Gracy Goswami also took to her Instagram handle to repost the trailer of her upcoming serial. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Cheeers to new beginnings All I need is your love and support guys! I hope that you love Amrit and shower her with all your blessings 1947 main sapne tho the par kal kya hoga pata nahi tha, Kal kya hoga ye so he bina #KyunUttheDilChhodAaye From 25th January Monday-Friday only on Sony @sonytvofficial @shashisumeetproductions @zaan001.” Soon, Siddharth Nigam, Vidhi Pandya dropped congratulatory wishes on Gracy’s post.

Further, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye will be aired only on Sony Entertainment Television from 25th January, Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

Also Read: Team Balika Vadhu discovers hidden talent of Gracy Goswami aka Nimboli during Rajasthan shoot!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×