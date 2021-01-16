Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye: Yash Tonk returns to television after long time; Says ‘It feels like homecoming’

Yash Tonk has made comeback in the television industry. The actor is elated to join the cast of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

Sony Entertainment Television is coming up with a new show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. The show is already in the news for its different storyline and now actor Yash Tonk has also joined the cast. Actor Yash, who made his mark in the industry with many television shows as well as in many Bollywood movies, is returning to the small screen after a long gap. He will be seen essaying the role of Lala Brij Kishore.

Talking about his character, Yash Tonk said, “It feels great to be back shooting for television show again and it feels like a homecoming with Sony TV. Set in the traumatic backdrop of pre-partition, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye will essay the story of three young women who dared to dream the impossible in the 1940s era! My character Lala Brij Kishore is a very innocent yet aggressive person who is at odds with everyone who says anything he doesn’t agree with. Everyone is very warm and welcoming on the set and we have already started bonding like a family.”

Set in 1947, Lahore, pre-partition India, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye narrates the story of three young girls Amrit, Vashma and Radha. This story brings forth their dreams, hope, aspirations and newfound love.

Yash Tonk will be seen essaying the character of Lala Brij Kishore. He is a 59-year-old man, but has the mind of a 9-year-old child. Lala Brij Kishore always thinks that the whole world is against him and he tries to find something negative in what someone does for him.

