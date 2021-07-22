Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye: Zaan Khan, Gracy Goswami share their excitement about dancing on 'Eena Meena Deeka'

The period drama Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye has been a fan-favourite from the beginning. The story of the show is about the love story of a couple during the time of the partition of our country. The acting of main leads, Zaan Khan and Gracy Goswami has made the show highly popular among the masses. They are also deemed as one of the most loved couple on the TV screens.

As per the show's sequence, the duo will be soon seen dancing along to the energetic tunes of the retro song ‘Eena Meena Deeka’. Talking about this upcoming dance sequence, Zaan Khan shared, “The story revolves around Randheer and Amrit confessing their love to Ranisa and, sharing their happiness, they will be seen dancing to the song 'Eena Meena Deeka'. I love dancing and enjoy grooving to old songs. When we were told to shoot a dance sequence on screen, I was very excited.”

The adorable Gracy Goswami who plays the role of Amrit, also said, “This is a great retro song and it was easy for us to prepare ourselves. Zaan and I took time out and practiced the moves offset and made sure that our chemistry looks good on screen. It was fun for both of us and I hope viewers enjoy the episode as much as we enjoyed shooting it.”

It is will be an entertaining sequence where we will be seeing the actors dance together on the show. As per the reports, the show will be wrapping up soon.

