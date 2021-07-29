Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye's Gracy Goswami creates buzz as she dons elegant sarees; Photos

The show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye has been getting the attention and love of the audience since its launch. People have like the unique period drama set on the background of the partition of the country. The lead pair Gracy Goswami and Zaan Khan are also appreciated for their on-screen chemistry and bonding the show. There is a massive fan following of the couple on social media. The lead pair, Gracy Goswami and Zaan Khan are also appreciated for their on-screen chemistry and bond in the show.

The character of the protagonist has evolved in the show over the last few months and there has been a significant change in her dressing style as well. She will now be seen draped in elegant sarees in the upcoming episodes of the show. She will be making a strong fashion statement as she will be appearing in a completely different look.

Gracy Goswami shared her view on her new look, “Amrit's character has evolved with time and, I feel it has also reflected in the outfits she wears. At the position, Amrit is in her life, sarees best define her and add weight to her character. Keeping Amrit's innocence intact, these looks only adds the confident and mature vibe that she needs. So, this was relatively new for me. But, I think I have done full justice to wearing them, that too with style.”