Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Jaya Bhattacharya gets her head shaved during lockdown for THIS reason

Jaya Bhattacharya is breaking the internet ever since she has shared the videos of herself going bald on the camera and her reason to do this will leave you surprised.

Remember Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Jaya Bhattacharya? The diva had become a household name with her portrayal of Payal in the show. Interestingly, while we still cherish the diva for her performance in the family drama, Jaya, on the other hand, has also emerged as an animal lover and has been putting in efforts for the welfare of the furry angels living on the streets. The senior actress is back in the headlines, however, this time for the most unexpected reason.

Jaya Bhattacharya has shaved her head during the lockdown. The diva made the revelation on social media as she went bald on the camera. While her decision left everyone amazed, she revealed that the reason to shave her head was so that she can help the animals freely. Talking about the same, Jaya revealed that she wanted to do it for ages, however, she never had enough motivation to do so. “This helps me work more freely & better,” she added.

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress also explained, "Every time I come back home, I've been feeding dogs, sharing ration... Be it day or night, I and everyone in my home make it a point to soak our clothes in soap and piping hot water, and we take a bath from head to toe. It's getting difficult for me to maintain my hair..."

This isn’t all. Jaya also asserted that while her kids often ask her to maintain the beauty, she decided to take the step as they were getting unmanageable. The senior actress also emphasised that she will be donating her hair for the cancer patients.

“I keep sweating because of these long tresses. I need to go out to provide food for my driver and so many other people, cannot confine myself to ACs. I will be damned if I need to stop doing all this just to maintain my beauty. It is just hair, wigs exist. Hail wigs! Will use wigs while shooting, have often done that anyways,” Jaya was quoted saying in the videos.

