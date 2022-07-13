Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Ritu Chaudhry Seth on her bond with Smriti Irani: Madness is just the same

Ritu Chaudhary Seth is best remembered as Shobha Virani from the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She was last seen in the popular show Imlie, The actress recently opened up on her journey in the show ‘Kyonki…’ and the everlasting bond with the actors. In an interview with Etimes, she also opened up about her friendship with actress turned politician Smriti Irani.

Ritu talked about her bond with her on-screen mother Smriti Irani, "Yes we all are in touch with each other. Smriti messages everyone if she’s free and coming down to Mumbai. If we visit Delhi and we message her to meet, she will make sure to take out time whatever she is doing. Like I met her recently when I had gone to Delhi. She was very gracious enough to invite me to her home and we met there. It was so warm and the madness is just the same. Even though she is a central minister the bond stays the same. With the rest of the gang also I am regularly in touch. Woh joh relationship we made at that time is for the lifetime."

Imlie actress also revealed some interesting facts from the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She shared that they would just come on sets and work hard realise. They didn’t realize then about the bond they shared, makers had given them beautiful makeup rooms but all 10 females would just sit in one room.

Talking about her career and role models, she shared, “I really like Swastika Mukherjee. I love the kind of roles she’s doing. I really like the kind of work Shefali Shah, Neena Guptaji is doing m. I want to do characters like that. Neena ji kya kaam kar rahi hain. When I see them and their roles I feel there is still hope for me. I still have scope and long way to go."

