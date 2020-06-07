Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi team REUNITE after 20 years for Ekta Kapoor's birthday; Here's why it's special

Smirti Irani surprises Ekta Kapoor with a special video message from from the entire Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi team on her birthday. Take a look.

When you think of the iconic shows of Indian Television, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is sure to make the list. The daily soap drama by Ekta Kapoor successfully ran for eight years, before it bid adieu to the viewers. And when you talk about KSBKBT, the two names that come to mind are Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor. While Smriti spearheaded the show as Tulsi Virani, Ekta was the force behind the show altogether, and it is one of the most important shows for both their careers. It has been 20 long years since the show first aired, and after two decades the show's entire cast has come together once again.

The whole Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has reunited, but for a special purpose. Wondering what it is? Well, the team has come together for a special surprise for their beloved Ekta on her birthday. Yes, as Ekta celebrates her birthday in quarantine today, the KSBKBT team decided to give her a special surprise with a heartwarming video message. And the brain behind making the special video is none other than Smriti. She may have left the field of acting to join politics, but her equation with Ekta continues to be special and she never misses a chance to show the TV Czarina what she means to her and others in the industry.

Knowing the fact that the show started on July 3, 2000, nears almost 20 years now, she decided to bring the whole team (that is all the actors) in a single frame once again on Ekta's birthday today (June 7, 2020). From Ketaki Dave to , every actor from the show poured in their wishes for Ekta. But, what was special was the fact that both the Mihir's aka Amar Upadhyay and have come together again. Well, looking at some of the actor's we surely felt nostalgic and remembered the good old days.

Within moments the post got viral and fans bombarded it with comments. Not only fans but actors also were taken back by the sweet gesture. Pricing Smirti for her sweet efforts, wrote, 'That's so sweet. And you have been my only fav actress since that time. I have always mentioned in my each and every interview from the past 11 years...you were magical on-screen.'

Here's a glimpse from the special video:

