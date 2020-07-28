KZK’s Parth Samthaan reveals he had a panic attack last night; replies to tweets alleging he flouted rules

Parth Samthaan replies to a tweet alleging him of not following the rules after testing COVID 19 positive. It can be noted that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor tested COVIDI 19 negative a week back.

Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently confirmed that he has tested negative for COVID 19 and had still remained in home quarantine for as much time mentioned. The actor is currently on his way to Pune to spend time with his family. However, looks like a few people reached out to BMC on Twitter and accused Samthaan of flouting the rules. They urged the government to take necessary action; however, Parth politely replied to it stating that he has followed the quarantine rule and is stepping out after 17 days.

Parth also revealed having suffered a panic attack. He wrote, "Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family.." Fans have come out in support of Parth and are requesting others to not spread rumours.

Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family .. — Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) July 28, 2020

Earlier, when the actor tested positive, he informed fans of the same and asked people close to him to get tested in case they came in contact with him. The actor has not been shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay for over two weeks now. His co-stars Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif are shooting from home for the show.

