La Familia: Ritu Shivpuri on mom Sudha’s ‘Baa Ka Pitara’; Says latter didn’t let anyone fight on KSBKBT sets

Verteran actress Sudha Shivpuri was a popular name in the film and TV world, however she is most fondly remembered as Amba Govardhan Virani aka Baa from Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Sudha ji played the character for many years, and in her actress-daughter Ritu Shivpuri’s words her mother loved the show and everybody who was a part of it. “It was like her extended family, and she never considered them outsiders,” remembers Ritu, further sharing an interesting anecdote about ‘Baa Ka Pitara’.

“She used to take this big basket of food to the shoot, in which she would carry some namkeen, peanuts and whatever her team would like. On the set, her colleagues would be like, ‘Baa kholo aap ka pitara, kya laye ho aap mere liye’ (Baa what have you got for me today, please open your basket). In fact, she never let anyone fight on the set,” informs Ritu, adding that her mother was very close to actress Shilpa Saklani, who had played Ganga Sahil Virani on the show.

Shilpa Saklani was her favourite person in the world, and after Ma had passed away she really stood by us Ritu Shivpuri

“I had met Shilpa recently, and we cried for two hours thinking about her. Shilpa was her favourite person in the world, and after Ma had passed away she really stood by us. Every time I turned around and was crying, Shilpa was there. She was one of those people who just stood there from morning to night, and would just hold me without saying a word. That whole phase of Ma passing away is like a blur for me, but I remember Shilpa’s face every time I turned around. She and my mom shared a completely different bond. Mouni (Roy) was also very fond of Ma. When she was sick, Mouni had come home to see her and had started crying. They had shared a great bond. She was also very fond of Smriti (Irani), and had backed her through thick and thin,” says the Aankhen actress.

Ritu adds that Sudha ji was her angel. “She was five foot nothing, but had the strength of an entire army of men. She was strong, integral and didn’t have one mean bone in her body. Both my mother and father (actor Om Shivpuri) were amazing people and were always in love. I remember he would come home running from work, and his friends would sometimes tease him saying, ‘Ki kya jadu kiya hai Bhabhi ne, aap bhaagte ho’. And he would always be like ‘Sudha would be waiting for me’. She would cook all day for him, and in the evening would be all ready to welcome him home. I really miss them,” Ritu says emotionally.

They were best friends too. “There was no hiding between us. In fact, whoever I was dating she would call him home, and make him comfortable. She once said, ‘if you want to drink wine do it in front of me, don’t hide and do things’. She knew everything that I was doing, and there was never a phase when we didn’t speak to each other,” recalls Ritu.

Besides television shows, Sudha ji has also featured in many films including BR Chopra’s Insaf Ka Tarazu and The Burning Train. “BR uncle was my dad’s mentor, he never did a film without my papa. We would be at their home every Sunday for lunch, and in fact Renu (Chopra) aunty had even made my wedding lehenga. They are like family for us,” Ritu signs off.

