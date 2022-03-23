From Land Rover to Tata Tiago: Expensive cars owned by Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar is one of the most loved and popular actresses on the small screens. She had made it into the hearts of her fans with her bubbly nature, cute smile and her simple living. Well, the actress had become a household name after his stint in the superhit show of its time Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Be it her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta or her character fans fell in love with everything. Her character, Pankhuri is still remembered by the loyal fans of the show.

Disha Parmar later came into the limelight when her then-boyfriend and now husband Rahul Vaidya proposed to her on national television. Rahul who was a contestant on Bigg Boss asked Disha to marry him in a very romantic way and it was after this proposal that all eyes were shifted to the lovebirds. After Rahul came out of the show, within a few months the two got married and it was quite a dreamy wedding. Well, today talking about Disha’s lifestyle, let us tell you that she is a proud owner of several luxury cars. Right from Land Rover to Tata Tiago, the actress has a beautiful collection of cars.

The first car in her collection is a Land Rover Defender which cost Rs 77 Lakh. The second car she owns is a Maruti Suzuki Nexa Ciaz which cost Rs 9 Lakh. The third car in her garage is a Tata Tiago and it is priced at Rs 6 Lakhs. It starts at Rs 5 Lakh and goes up to Rs 7.07 Lakh. The price of the Petrol version for Tiago ranges between Rs 5 Lakh – Rs 7.07 Lakh. It comes in 11 variants. Land Rover Defender starts from 80.72 Lakh and goes up to Rs 1.22 Crore. And it comes with 26 variants.

