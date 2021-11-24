From Land Rover to Tata Tiago: Here’s Disha Parmar’s expensive car collection

Disha Parmar, who is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, has been trending ever since she got married to Rahul Vaidya. Both husband and wife are always giving us major couple goals. Disha is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been in the telly world for a long time and made a special place in the hearts of the audience. She is best known for her debut performance as Pankhuri Gupta in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

The actress also played the role of Janvi Agarwal in Woh Apna Sa. Apart from this, she has also been featured in music videos. Disha enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Talking about her work, she has earned a lot of recognition. She is the proud owner of luxury cars. Right from Land Rover to Tata Tiago, the actress has a beautiful collection of cars. Her car collection includes Land Rover Defender which cost Rs 77 Lakh, Maruti Suzuki Nexa Ciaz which cost Rs 9 Lakh.

Tata Tiago is priced at Rs 6 Lakhs. It starts at Rs 5.00 Lakh and goes up to Rs 7.07 Lakh. The price of the Petrol version for Tiago ranges between Rs 5.00 Lakh – Rs 7.07 Lakh. It comes in 11 variants. Land Rover Defender starts from 80.72 Lakh and goes up to Rs 1.22 Crore. And it comes with 26 variants.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Disha Parmar & Rahul Vaidya celebrate former’s birthday in Kashmir: We are keeping it very relaxed