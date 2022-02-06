Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh, Sudhanshu Pandey remember 'Queen of Melody'

Legendary and most iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar of India also known as the 'Nightingale of India' passed away on Sunday. She was 92. The singer took her last breath at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital where she was admitted on January 8. She was hospitalised after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Several Bollywood, TV celebs, politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express grief over the demise of the veteran singer. Her funeral will also take place today at Shivaji Park.

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram stories and shared the image of late sing. She wrote, “Rest In Peace.” Bharti Singh also mourned the demise. Anupamaa’s actor Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, “THE NIGHTINGALE OF INDIA PASSES AWAY. BHAGWAN UNKO SADGATI AUR SHANTI DE THERE WILL NO OTHER LATA MAGESHKAR EVER IN THIS WORLD.” Lata Mangeshkar is survived by her siblings- Asha Bhosale, Usha Mangeshkar, Hridayanath Mangeshkar and Meena Khadilkar. ANI tweeted, "Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect: Govt sources.’

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also offered his condolence to Lata's family. "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti," the Sooryavanshi actor tweeted.

Take a look at all the condolences here:

South actor Mahesh Babu mourns Lata Mangeshkar's death and wrote, "Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations... Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another."

