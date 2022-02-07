Lata Mangeshkar's demise: Somy Ali, Arslan Goni and Eijaz Khan mourn passing away of the legendary singer

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's demise has left the whole country teary eyed. She breathed her last on Sunday after battling with COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was 92 when she set for her heavenly abode. Celebrities like Somy Ali, Arslan Goni and Eijaz Khan have paid their last respect to the Nightingale of India and have also revealed about their favourite song sung by the veteran singer in an interview with Pinkvilla team.

Actress Somy Ali, said, “It is devastating and perhaps the biggest loss not just for India, but universally. Lata ji’s talent is incomparable and priceless. There is no voice and no singer who weaves in the expressions of the specific actress that the song would be filmed on. It’s practically impossible to pick one song. Every song of hers is amazing and can make you sad or happy with the power of her voice. I love 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se'. It just depicts love in the most beautiful form. I also love 'Tujhse Naraaz Nahi'. I will never forget that amazing film "Masoom", and the meaning of this song speaks volumes for an innocent child ending up in a complicated situation due to adults.”

Arslan Goni shared, “I woke up to the shocking news of Lata Mangeshkar ji's death. It was a sad Sunday. I have grown up hearing her songs. There is no home in India where we haven't heard her songs being played. I like her song 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh.' Even songs from films like "Veer Zara" and "Silsila" are evergreen. She will be missed majorly but will be alive in her songs.”

Bigg Boss 14 fame, Eijaz Khan, “She has been an integral part of our childhood and our growing up days. It's very hard to pick up one song, but I think something that always manages to stand out and make me cry is 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon'. I feel whenever someone listens to this song their eyes well up.”



