Late actor Rahul Vohra’s wife Jyoti Tiwari seeks justice for him; Shares VIDEO showcasing medical negligence

Rahul Vora’s wife has alleged the actor passed away because of medical negligence and that he did not get proper treatment in the hospital.
In an unfortunate incident recently actor and social media content creator, Rahul Vohra passed away due to COVID 19 complications. His sudden demise news came as a shock for everyone and especially for his fans. He was admitted to Delhi's Rajeev Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID 19. A day before his death, the late actor had posted on his Facebook page citing the medical negligence of the hospital and even said that he could have been saved had he received proper treatment.

And now on Monday, his wife Jyoti Tiwari has demanded justice for her husband’s death. She shared a video on her official Instagram handle alleging the medical negligence and wrote, “Justice for every Rahul. Mera Rahul chala gaya ye sabko pata hai par kaise gaya ye kisi ko nahi pata. Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital Tahirpur Delhi. Is tarah se ilaaj kia jata h vahan. Ummeed karti hun mere pati ko insaaf milega. Ek aur Rahul is duniya se nhi Jana chahiye.”

In the video, the late actor, who is seen wearing an oxygen mask, is heard saying, “Iski bohot keemat hai aaj ke time pe. Bina iske mareez na chhatpata jaata hai. Kuch nahi aata isme, kuch bhi nahi aa raha.” 

Take a look at the screenshot here:

The actor featured in the film Unfreedom which was aired on Netflix. He was very popular among the masses. In his last video, he had said he will reborn soon and do some good work.

Also Read: Actor Rahul Vohra passes away due to Covid 19 after seeking help for 'better treatment' on social media

