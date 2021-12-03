Late Sidharth Shukla surpasses Salman Khan to becomes the Most Searched Celebrity for 2021 in India

The current year 2021 is about to end and we are going to enter 2022. And Yahoo has announced the 2021 Year in Review (YIR) for India. Well, it is not a surprise to know that the celebrity who has appeared to be a most searched celebrity on google is late actor Sidharth Shukla. He passed away this year in September leaving all his fans in shock. As reported the actor passed away because of a heart attack. The fans are still not recovered from the loss.

Superstar Salman Khan and Telugu actor Allu Arjun bagged number 2 and 3 spots. And Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on October 29, ranked fourth on the list. Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away at the age of 98 this year, was featured on the fifth spot. Sidharth Shukla is also featured on India’s Most Searched Personality list. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi bagged the top spot in the category, Sidharth’s name appeared fourth on the list. The second and third spots went to cricketer Virat Kohli and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, grabbed the second spot on Yahoo’s Top Newsmaker of 2021 list. The first spot went to Farmers’ Protest. To note, the star kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for his alleged connection to the Mumbai cruise drugs case and was granted bail after spending 25 days in custody. The third, fourth and fifth spots were taken by the 2021 Union Budget of India, Raj Kundra and Black Fungus.

