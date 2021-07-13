Late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans call to boycott Pavitra Rishta 2; Ankita Lokhande & Shaheer Sheikh trolled

The fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput trolled Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh as well as trended boycott Pavitra Rishta 2.

The show Pavitra Rishta was regarded as one of the most successful and popular shows on television screens. It made the lead couple of the show, Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a household name. Owing to the vast love and appreciation received by the audience, the makers have brought the second season of the show. The latest episode of the popular show features Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh, which will be streamed on the digital media platform.

The show was highly appreciated for the chemistry and romance between Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress recently shared a picture of herself and Shaheer Sheikh from the shoot, for which they are getting trolled.The fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are not happy with the announcement of the show. They have started Twitter trends, which include ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2’ and ‘Our Manav Only Sushant’ hashtags on social media.

They are not happy with the casting of Shaheer Sheikh as Manav in the new season of the show. Actress Ankita Lokhande, who played the role of Archana in the show, is also getting trolled on social media. Some of the comments by the netizens are as follows:

"No one will be able to take Sushant's place. Pavitra Rista serial was popular for Sushant, not for any Natunkita. OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT"

No one will be able to take Sushant's place. @itsSSR Pavitra Rista serial was popular for Sushant, not for any Natunkita. OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT#BoycottBullywood #BoycottPavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/Ngb8egjvrn — SUSMITA Justice4SSR (@Susmita68334340) July 12, 2021

"Sushant started his career from Manav. He showed his real nature in his role. Please don't make money on name of Sushant. #BoycottPavitraRishta2 Our Manav Only Sushant"

Sushant started his career from Manav.

He showed his real nature in his role.

Please don't make money on name of Sushant.@anky1912 @ektarkapoor #BoycottPavitraRishta2

Our Manav Only Sushant pic.twitter.com/VJmhQAHU4D — G R V (@ssrfan011) July 12, 2021

"No one can replace this gem No one has the guts to replace his character or him He is with us He is alive in our hearts We will keep fighting for his honor"

No one can replace this gem

No one has the guts to replace his character or him

He is with us

He is alive in our hearts

We will keep fighting for his honor OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT #BoycottPavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/1xsoYchRiK — Yashi019 (@Yashi0011) July 12, 2021

"Manav is not a name. It is a emotion of millions...That emotion which directly connects to Sushant.. So we can't accept this Manav 2...Let's Boycott.."

Manav is not a name. It is a emotion of millions...That emotion which directly connects to Sushant..

So we can't accept this Manav 2...

Let's Boycott..

OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT#BoycottPavitraRishta2 — Afrin Neha SSRF/SSRian (@imNehaa_) July 12, 2021

Season 2 of the show is produced by the actor-turned producer Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames Production, and it will be released on Zee5 and ALTBalaji. The series will be directed by Nandita Mehra and has been written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia.

Apart from the lead cast, veteran actress Usha Nadkarni will be returning with her same role as Savita Deshmukh from the earlier series.

Also read- Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh kick start shooting of Pavitra Rishta 2; SEE PIC

Credits :News 18

Share your comment ×