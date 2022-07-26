Laughter Champions: Sunil Grover aka Dr Gulati, Raju Srivastava are here to leave you in splits with their act

India's Laughter Champion is an ace entertainer and comedy show launched by Sony TV, replacing The Kapil Sharma Show. India's Laughter Champion provides a platform for India's comedians to showcase their talent. The show marks the comeback of Shekhar Suman on the small screen after a long duration and he is joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judges' panel. Interestingly, the duo had earlier shared the stage for popular shows Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The show is hosted by the gorgeous actress, Rochelle Rao.

Sony TV shared a promo of India's Laughter Champion in which the audience will get a double dose of comedy as Sunil Grover will be seen as Dr. Mashoor Gulati. He will be seen making a comeback to the screens after a long time and entertaining his fans with his hilarious jokes. Sunil Grover is known to tickle the funny bones of his fans. In the promo, the viewers will get to see Dr. Mashoor Gulati teasing judge Archana. Along with his, ace comedian Raju Srivastav will also be gracing the show and will be entertaining the audience with his act. The contestants of the show will also be seen delivering hilarious comical stories on the stage.

Click here to watch the promo

The caption of this promo read, "Comedy ke sabse bade surma! Mashoor Gulati urf Sunil Grover aur Raju Srivastav aa rahe hai sabhi surmao ke sath milke aapke stress ka churma karne! Taiyaar rahiye dhamakedaar shaam ke liye! Dekhna na bhuliye, India's Laughter Champion, shanivaar aur ravivaar, raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony TV par!". Fans are extremely excited to see Sunil Grover and Raju Srivastav on the screens after a long hiatus.

About Sunil Grover:

Sunil Grover earned enormous fame after playing the character of Gutthi on the show, 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' followed by Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' However, after his mid-air brawl with Kapil Sharma, he quit the show and never returned. Recently, Sunil Grover underwent bypass surgery and Kapil wished for his speedy recovery too. Sunil was last seen on television as 'Bhindi Bhai' on 'Gangs of Filmistaan'.

Also read- India's Laughter Champion: Sunil Grover returns as Dr. Mashoor Gulati & teases Archana Puran Singh; Watch