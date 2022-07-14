Lauren Gottlieb opens up on leaving India despite her stardom: I wanted acting school and I needed therapy

Stunning dancer and actor, Lauren Gottlieb is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has taken a long break from work and she recently revealed why she left Mumbai at the peak of her fame. Lauren, who starred in the 2013 film ABCD: Anybody Can Dance, and participated in the sixth season of the popular reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, said that there was a multitude of reasons why she decided to leave and take a break. She explained to Maniesh Paul on his podcast that she just wasn’t happy anymore, despite her stardom. Lauren also said that she is not comfortable with the paparazzi culture, especially around airports.

Lauren said, “I was growing in fame, but the more I was spiralling. I knew it was the biggest risk to let it all go, but I had so much faith in myself that I knew if I work on myself and feel mentally healthy again, I’ll come back.” Lauren explained that she was just pushing hard to get things done and that she would be miserable every time she returned from the US to India and would have to remind herself that she had a contract to fulfil. “The depression time was when I was in India. I was great on set, I knew that. I am the kind of person who wants to be a part of everything, if I was booked on a movie, they would call me back for a sequel. I was always so focused. But there were so many things on set that were out of my control. I had to let all of that go. I knew I needed to leave because I wanted acting school and I needed therapy.”

She said that things were too different between India and the US, ‘which weighed on her’. Lauren made it clear that she’s not in competition with anyone, and she’s happy for others who came in her place and did well. She shared that she chose to leave and took everything from her. She added that she was spiralling so far down with the cultural barrier and the language barrier, and the Indian way of coming up and asking for pictures with her.

She also explained why she chooses to wear baseball caps even at the airport now, to avoid eye contact with paps, or else they would come and take photos of her. She reiterated that there wasn’t just one thing that was a catalyst, but several reasons, and that’s why she needed to step away for a while. She shared that there were some relationships that were starting to break and it made no sense because they were with people who brought her where she is today.

