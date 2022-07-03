Lawsuit filed against Kapil Sharma for breach of contact; Report

A case has been filed against Kapil Sharma by Sai USA Inc for breach of contract in relation to his North America tour in 2015. The case in point is of six shows that Kapil signed and paid for in 2015 in North America as per a renowned promoter of shows, Amit Jaitly. He also reported that Kapil failed to perform in one of these six cities and had committed to compensate the loss.

"He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court,” Jetley disclosed to ETimes TV that the case is still pending in NY court and they are sure to take legal action against him.

Kapil Sharma was in Vancouver few days back, with his team of The Kapil Sharma Show for their tour. The troupe began their first concert with a bang. The comedian has been sharing snippets from the tour and informed that it was a house full in Vancouver for his first show. Kapil was extremely happy and amid all of this, he paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed almost a month ago. Kapil Sharma reached Canada a few days ago with Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. He will also perform in New York in the second week of July.

