Legendary singer Asha Bhosle to grace the sets of Indian Idol 12 in the upcoming episode

The melody queen Asha Bhosle will be the special guest on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 in the upcoming episode.

The upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12 will be one of the most iconic episodes of the show as it will be graced by the legendary singer Asha Bhosle. She is one of the living legends and highly respected singers of the country, who has given numerous musical hits over the years. Her songs are evergreen and they are still enjoyed by people of all ages. The singer has a vast contribution to not only the Bollywood industry but also to a gamut of other music forms including pop music, gazals, bhajans and even traditional music.

Asha Bhosle is fond of the show Indian Idol 12 and has been following it religiously since its start. Hence, when she came on the show as its special guest, she was very pleased. The singing queen will be seen enjoying the performances of the talented singers on the show. The host of the show, Aditya Narayan will be entertaining the judges and the audiences with the iconic stories of Asha Bhosle from the time when she started to sing for the Hindi film industry.

We will get to see all the other judges of the show including Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya also enjoying her company. They talked about the greatness of the singer and cherished the evening with her. The new episode of the show will be aired on the upcoming weekend on Sony TV.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

